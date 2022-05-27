Doug Ford expected to attend rally at Bingemans in Kitchener on Friday night

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario PC Party Leader Doug Ford will making two stops in Waterloo Region on Wednesday, including a rally in Kitchener which is expected to be met by protestors.

A campaign spokesperson told Global News that the doors will open at 7 p.m. at Bingemans with the rally scheduled to begin an hour later.

Ford will also be making stops in Oakville, Brantford-Brant and Kitchener Conestoga throughout the day on Friday.

Ford’s visit comes on the heels of campaign stops in Waterloo Region by Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath. She will also be making a stop in nearby Paris, Ont., on Friday.

Just as was the case in 2018 and during last year’s federal election, many of the ridings in the area are expected to come down to the wire.

Four years ago, the ridings of Kitchener Conestoga and Kitchener South-Hespeler were each decided by less than 800 votes while the PCs won in Cambridge by just over 2,100 votes.

The Ontario Nurses Association put out a call on Wednesday for people to protest Ford’s rally on Friday night.

“Since Doug Ford refuses to speak with nurses, let’s bring the nurses to him!” the association wrote on Twitter.

“All nurses, health-care professionals, friends, family and supporters are asked to join @OnaRegion4 and @OntarioHealthC for a counter-protest of Doug Ford’s rally in Kitchener this Friday.”

Since Doug Ford refuses to speak with nurses, let's bring the nurses to him! All nurses, health-care professionals, friends, family and supporters are asked to join @OnaRegion4 and @OntarioHealthC for a counter-protest of Doug Ford's rally in Kitchener this Friday. #NurseVote pic.twitter.com/tVpRSfPe4C — Ontario Nurses' Association (@ontarionurses) May 26, 2022

Also on Friday, Ontario Liberal Party Leader Steven Del Duca is scheduled to visit Mississauga and Brampton, while Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner has campaign stops in Hamilton and Brampton.