Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Doug Ford expected to attend rally at Bingemans in Kitchener on Friday night

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 27, 2022 10:17 am
Click to play video: 'Majority of Ontarians in Global News/Ipsos Poll think PC’s will win election' Majority of Ontarians in Global News/Ipsos Poll think PC’s will win election
Majority of Ontarians in Global News/Ipsos Poll think PC's will win election

Ontario PC Party Leader Doug Ford will making two stops in Waterloo Region on Wednesday, including a rally in Kitchener which is expected to be met by protestors.

A campaign spokesperson told Global News that the doors will open at 7 p.m. at Bingemans with the rally scheduled to begin an hour later.

Read more: The quiet battle to stop sprawl from paving over rural Ontario

Ford will also be making stops in Oakville, Brantford-Brant and Kitchener Conestoga throughout the day on Friday.

Ford’s visit comes on the heels of campaign stops in Waterloo Region by Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath. She will also be making a stop in nearby Paris, Ont., on Friday.

Click to play video: 'Will the Ontario Party and New Blue Party eat into the PC vote?' Will the Ontario Party and New Blue Party eat into the PC vote?
Will the Ontario Party and New Blue Party eat into the PC vote?

Just as was the case in 2018 and during last year’s federal election, many of the ridings in the area are expected to come down to the wire.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Four years ago, the ridings of Kitchener Conestoga and Kitchener South-Hespeler were each decided by less than 800 votes while the PCs won in Cambridge by just over 2,100 votes.

Read more: A determined Andrea Horwath takes on her 4th and maybe final fight as Ontario NDP leader

The Ontario Nurses Association put out a call on Wednesday for people to protest Ford’s rally on Friday night.

“Since Doug Ford refuses to speak with nurses, let’s bring the nurses to him!” the association wrote on Twitter.

“All nurses, health-care professionals, friends, family and supporters are asked to join @OnaRegion4 and @OntarioHealthC for a counter-protest of Doug Ford’s rally in Kitchener this Friday.”

 

Story continues below advertisement

Also on Friday, Ontario Liberal Party Leader Steven Del Duca is scheduled to visit Mississauga and Brampton, while Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner has campaign stops in Hamilton and Brampton.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Doug Ford tagWaterloo news tagKitchener news tagOntario Election tagAndrea Horwath tagCambridge news tagOntario. News tagOntario election 2022 tagBingemans tagOntario election news tagDoug Ford Kitchener Bingemans tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers