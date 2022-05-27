Ontario COVID numbers: 948 people in hospital, 154 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 948 people in hospital with COVID on Friday, with 154 in intensive care.

This is down by 21 for hospitalizations and unchanged for ICUs since the previous day.

Last Friday, there were 1,165 hospitalizations with 163 in ICU as figures continue to decline week-over-week.

According to latest data for hospitalizations, 59 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19. For those in ICUs, 39 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 1,096 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to PCR testing eligibility. The provincial case total now stands at 1,299,874.

The death toll in the province has risen to 13,210 from the previous day as 15 new virus-related deaths were added. Of the deaths, one occurred more than a month ago and was added to the total following data cleanup.

There are a total of 1,274,661 recoveries, which is around 98 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,576 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 91.3 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 93.2 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 57 per cent — more than 7.3 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 56.6 per cent with 36.1 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 22,490 doses in the last day.

The government said 13,316 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 4,846 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 8.4 per cent, down from 9.1 per cent reported a week ago.

