Crime

Man dies in altercation with security guards at a Lachine SAQ

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted May 27, 2022 7:45 am
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on July 8, 2020. Montreal police are investigating after the body of a man was found in the trunk of a torched car in the city's east end Saturday night.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. View image in full screen
Montreal police are investigating after a man died during an altercation with security guards at an SAQ in Lachine on Thursday.

According to Montreal police, a man tried to walk out of the SAQ on 28th Avenue around 7 p.m. without paying for an item.

Two security guards chased him outside where there was a scuffle and the three men fell to the ground. The victim got up to run away but fell down and was unconscious.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and is being handled by the Major Crimes Unit. Several witnesses still need to be questioned.

