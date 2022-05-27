Sarnia man faces 1st degree murder charge after Enniskillen parking lot homicide probe

Send this page to someone via email

Lambton OPP have made an arrest in connection with the death of a Sarnia man whose body was found in a rural parking lot in April.

Officers say the body of Andrew Chute, 45, was found early in the morning of April 14 in the lot along Marthaville Road.

Investigators ruled the case a homicide and said Chute was shot in a targeted incident.

The OPP announced Thursday that Jason Nahmabin, 43, of Sarnia, was arrested in connection with the case and has been charged with first-degree murder.

He was arrested on April 29 and remains in custody.