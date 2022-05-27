Menu

Crime

Sarnia man faces 1st degree murder charge after Enniskillen parking lot homicide probe

By Natalie Lovie 980 CFPL
Posted May 27, 2022 7:32 am
opp patch View image in full screen
Central Hastings OPP report a man died after being struck by a falling tree during a storm on May 23, 2022. The Canadian Press file

Lambton OPP have made an arrest in connection with the death of a Sarnia man whose body was found in a rural parking lot in April.

Officers say the body of Andrew Chute, 45, was found early in the morning of April 14 in the lot along Marthaville Road.

Investigators ruled the case a homicide and said Chute was shot in a targeted incident.

Trending Stories

Read more: OPP rules death in Enniskillen rural parking lot as homicide

The OPP announced Thursday that Jason Nahmabin, 43, of Sarnia, was arrested in connection with the case and has been charged with first-degree murder.

He was arrested on April 29 and remains in custody.

