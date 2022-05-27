Montreal police investigate after cruiser hit with ‘projectiles’

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating after a police cruiser was struck with what officers are describing as “projectiles” Thursday afternoon.

Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal officials are still exploring what was fired upon the on-duty officer who was conducting radar speed checks.

The incident happened at around 3:25 p.m. near the corner of Stirling Avenue and St-Patrick Street in the LaSalle borough.

The projectiles — which were not bullets — shattered the back window of the police cruiser, according to spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron.

The officer heard a “detonation sound,” Bergeron said.

No injuries were reported and police do not have any suspects.

The identity of the police officer involved in the incident was not disclosed.

