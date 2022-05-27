Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Montreal police investigate after cruiser hit with ‘projectiles’

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted May 27, 2022 7:36 am
Montreal police are investigating after a police cruiser was violently struck with projectiles Thursday afternoon. . View image in full screen
Montreal police are investigating after a police cruiser was violently struck with projectiles Thursday afternoon. . QMI

Montreal police are investigating after a police cruiser was struck with what officers are describing as “projectiles” Thursday afternoon.

Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal officials are still exploring what was fired upon the on-duty officer who was conducting radar speed checks.

READ MORE: Former UFC fighter charged with second-degree murder after Laval home invasion

The incident happened at around 3:25 p.m. near the corner of Stirling Avenue and St-Patrick Street in the LaSalle borough.

Trending Stories

The projectiles — which were not bullets — shattered the back window of the police cruiser, according to spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron.

The officer heard a “detonation sound,” Bergeron said.

No injuries were reported and police do not have any suspects.

Story continues below advertisement

The identity of the police officer involved in the incident was not disclosed.

READ MORE: John Rennie High School closes for the day as police investigate online threats

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagShooting tagSPVM tagAttack tagGun tagLaSalle tagBB Gun tagcruiser hit projectiles tagmontreal police car projectiles tagmontreal police cruiser projectiles tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers