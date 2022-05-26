Saskatoon students get ready for first in-person graduation in two years

Send this page to someone via email

Across the City of Saskatoon, students and faculty are getting ready for their first in-person graduation in two years.

“Ever since COVID it’s been online and this year is the only year since then that we’ve had an in-person graduation,” said Daniel Bernard, Grade 12 student.

Graduations went virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic and lockdown. Enough restrictions have finally been lifted for students to properly attend their graduation.

Senior students at Aden Bowman Collegiate can’t hide their excitement.

“I was kind of bummed out, knowing I wouldn’t get the experience that my parents and my friend before me did, but as soon as I got the news it would be in-person, I got very happy,” said Bernard.

“I think it’s a big milestone that almost everyone gets to see in their lives but it’s a big deal to kind of celebrate it,” said Malcolm Wallace-South, Grade 12 Student.

The principal at Tommy Douglas Collegiate says he’s happy students get to experience their graduation in person.

“It’s incredibly exciting for our students and families in the entire school community that we’re able to get back inside and get graduation back to where we were a few years ago,” said Mr. Dave Fisher, Tommy Douglas Collegiate.

With the majority of graduations occurring at the end of June, it gives students and teachers plenty of time to prepare for the in-person event.

“Working together with parents and student committees, to try and plan this together to make sure it’s a special and well-thought out activity,” said Scott Gay, Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools Superintendent.

It’s not just in-person for the graduates. Family and spectators are also able to attend.

“It does give opportunities for families to mingle and fellow graduates to mingle, and just spend a little extra time with each other,” said Fisher.

“I’d like to congratulate all my fellow graduates for this year,” said Wallace-South.

Students are being asked to follow provincial guidelines when it comes to COVID-19 and can choose if they want to wear a mask.