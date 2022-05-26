Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

TSB investigating crash involving small plane at London, Ont. airport

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted May 26, 2022 6:26 pm
FILE - A Diamond DA-42 Twin Star plane, the same type of aircraft involved in Wednesday's crash at London International Airport. View image in full screen
FILE - A Diamond DA-42 Twin Star plane, the same type of aircraft involved in Wednesday's crash at London International Airport. Ryan Fletcher via Getty Images

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is investigating after a small aircraft crashed during a test flight Wednesday at London International Airport, an agency official said.

Few details have been made public about the incident, which occurred around 1:40 p.m. involving a Diamond DA-42 Twin Star, a small four-seat, twin-engine plane manufactured by Diamond Aircraft Industries, which operates a production facility at the airport.

“At some phase of the flight, the pilot lost directional control of the aircraft and it collided with terrain at the London airport in the grass infield,” said TSB spokesperson Chris Krepski.

Two people onboard the plane at the time of the crash were not physically hurt, he said, adding that there was also no post-crash fire.

Trending Stories

Read more: Pilot’s decision making, deteriorating weather led to fatal northern Alberta helicopter crash: TSB

Story continues below advertisement

“The information we have so far is that the aircraft was in for maintenance, and I believe that following the maintenance work that was being done, they were doing a test flight,” Krepski said.

“I don’t have information as to what part of the flight they would have encountered difficulties and then they were involved in the occurrence.”

TSB investigators were deployed to the scene on Thursday to begin gathering information and assessing next steps, Krepski said. Wreckage was recovered Wednesday night, he said.

“They’re going to take a closer look at the wreckage, do some interviews with witnesses, speak to the crew, and gather information about the aircraft, what was being done, and so on.”

No other information has been released.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagLondon tagPlane Crash tagTransportation Safety Board tagTSB tagTransportation Safety Board of Canada tagairplane crash tagLondon International Airport tagsmall plane tagYXU tagcyxu tagdiamond aircraft tagdiamond da42 tagdiamond da42 plane tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers