TSB investigating crash involving small plane at London, Ont. airport

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is investigating after a small aircraft crashed during a test flight Wednesday at London International Airport, an agency official said.

Few details have been made public about the incident, which occurred around 1:40 p.m. involving a Diamond DA-42 Twin Star, a small four-seat, twin-engine plane manufactured by Diamond Aircraft Industries, which operates a production facility at the airport.

“At some phase of the flight, the pilot lost directional control of the aircraft and it collided with terrain at the London airport in the grass infield,” said TSB spokesperson Chris Krepski.

Two people onboard the plane at the time of the crash were not physically hurt, he said, adding that there was also no post-crash fire.

“The information we have so far is that the aircraft was in for maintenance, and I believe that following the maintenance work that was being done, they were doing a test flight,” Krepski said.

“I don’t have information as to what part of the flight they would have encountered difficulties and then they were involved in the occurrence.”

TSB investigators were deployed to the scene on Thursday to begin gathering information and assessing next steps, Krepski said. Wreckage was recovered Wednesday night, he said.

“They’re going to take a closer look at the wreckage, do some interviews with witnesses, speak to the crew, and gather information about the aircraft, what was being done, and so on.”

No other information has been released.