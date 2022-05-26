SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
RADIO
Listen live
630 CHED Afternoons
3:00 PM - 5:30 PM | 630CHED
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers aim to eliminate Flames in Game 5

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted May 26, 2022 4:32 pm

The Edmonton Oilers have the Calgary Flames on the brink of elimination as the two clubs meet Thursday night at the Saddledome.

The Oilers, who lead the series 3-1, expect a strong effort from the Flames, who are fighting to keep their season alive. But Oilers captain Connor McDavid says the Flames won’t be the only desperate team on the ice.

“We’re desperate to close the series out,” he said. “We want to play our best game of the series and close the series out. That’s obviously our focus.”

Read more: Oilers strike early and late to beat Flames 5-3 in Game 4

In the history of the NHL, a team has rallied from a 3-1 deficit to win a series 31 times. That includes the Montreal Canadiens rallying to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs last season. Oilers defenceman Brett Kulak was with the Canadiens for that run.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s that tricky spot,” he said. “It’s almost you talk about the two-goal lead within a game. It’s the two-game lead in the series. If teams get some success, they can start rallying on that.

“I think our job is to come out early and just come hard, match their intensity and their speed, push them on their heels and break their will.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I think our job is to come out early and just come hard, match their intensity and their speed, push them on their heels and break their will."

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Kane – McDavid – Draisaitl

Hyman – Nugent-Hopkins – Puljujarvi

Foegele – McLeod – Yamamoto

Archibald – Ryan – Kassian

Nurse – Ceci

Keith – Bouchard

Kulak – Barrie

Smith

630 CHED will have all the Game 5 action, starting with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game is at 7:30 p.m.

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHL tagEdmonton sports tagEdmonton Oilers tagCalgary Flames tagConnor McDavid tagStanley Cup Playoffs tagBattle of Alberta tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers