Vancouver’s Trevali Mining confirms bodies of 4 workers found in Burkina Faso

The Vancouver-based Trevali Mining Corp. has confirmed the bodies of four workers have been found in the aftermath of a severe flood at its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

Four other workers remain missing, the company said in a Wednesday statement, and its staff are working around the clock to find them.

“Our deepest condolences are with our colleagues’ families during this difficult time, and all of us at Trevali grieve their loss,” said president Ricus Grimbeek in the statement.

The Perkoa Mine, located roughly 120 kilometres from the capital of Ouagadougou, flooded with heavy rainfall on April 16. The disaster remains under investigation by both Trevali and the Burkina Faso government.

Trevali initially searched for the eight missing workers in a refuge chamber some 570 metres below the ground, but didn’t locate anyone. It has been unable to contact the four workers who remain missing.

Trevali owns 90 per cent of the Perkoa Mine, 90 per cent of the Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia, and all of the Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick. It also has a 44 per cent interest in the Gergarub Project in Namibia.

According to its website, the bulk of its revenue is generated from zinc and lead.

