Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vancouver’s Trevali Mining confirms bodies of 4 workers found in Burkina Faso

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted May 26, 2022 3:55 pm
A Trevali Mining Corp. booth is seen in October 2019. The Vancouver-based company says none of the eight workers missing since the Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso flooded a month ago were able to reach an underground refuge chamber. View image in full screen
A Trevali Mining Corp. booth is seen in October 2019. The Vancouver-based company says none of the eight workers missing since the Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso flooded a month ago were able to reach an underground refuge chamber. Facebook/Trevali Mining Corp

The Vancouver-based Trevali Mining Corp. has confirmed the bodies of four workers have been found in the aftermath of a severe flood at its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

Four other workers remain missing, the company said in a Wednesday statement, and its staff are working around the clock to find them.

“Our deepest condolences are with our colleagues’ families during this difficult time, and all of us at Trevali grieve their loss,” said president Ricus Grimbeek in the statement.

Read more: B.C. company Trevali reports no survivors in refuge chamber after Burkina Faso mine flood

The Perkoa Mine, located roughly 120 kilometres from the capital of Ouagadougou, flooded with heavy rainfall on April 16. The disaster remains under investigation by both Trevali and the Burkina Faso government.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Trevali initially searched for the eight missing workers in a refuge chamber some 570 metres below the ground, but didn’t locate anyone. It has been unable to contact the four workers who remain missing.

Trevali owns 90 per cent of the Perkoa Mine, 90 per cent of the Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia, and all of the Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick. It also has a 44 per cent interest in the Gergarub Project in Namibia.

According to its website, the bulk of its revenue is generated from zinc and lead.

Click to play video: 'Residents of Old Fort sue B.C. government and others in lawsuit landslides' Residents of Old Fort sue B.C. government and others in lawsuit landslides
Residents of Old Fort sue B.C. government and others in lawsuit landslides – Jan 20, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Burkina Faso tagCanadian Mining tagBC mining tagPerkoa Mine tagTrevali tagTrevali Mining Corp tagfour workers dead Burkina Faso mine tagmissing miners Burkina Faso tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers