COVID-19: Peterborough risk index remains at ‘moderate’ as active cases decline

For the second week in a row, Peterborough Public Health community risk index for COVID-19 remains at “moderate risk.”

In its update issued Wednesday, the health unit kept the index at “moderate risk” which was set on May 18, down from “high risk” reported on May 11. The risk index — updated each Wednesday — uses a number of factors such as case rate, hospitalizations, deaths, PCR test positivity, rapid antigen test positivity and wastewater surveillance in the region.

View image in full screen Community risk index for May 25, 2022. Peterborough Public Health

The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker site now provides updates each Wednesday. The tracker reported the following data for its jurisdiction, which is Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation, as of 4:30 p.m. on May 25:

Lab-confirmed deaths: 78 since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since May 18. On March 11, 2022, the health unit removed three deaths reported early in the pandemic from its database due to a change in provincial reporting methodology.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 50 since the May 18 update.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 163 — down from 210 reported on May 18. There were 273 reported on May 11 and 315 reported on May 4. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 7,438 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre as of Wednesday afternoon reported eight inpatients. There were a record-high 40 inpatients reported on April 22.

The health unit reports 335 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began, four more since the May 18 update. There have been 44 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared — one more since May 18. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

Resolved cases: 97 additional resolved cases since May 11. The 7,197 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 96.7 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination: The health unit reports 353,341 doses administered. Among all eligible residents, 84 per cent have one dose, 81 per cent have two doses and 54 per cent have three doses.

The COVID-19 Risk Index remains at moderate for the second week in a row. Residents are encouraged to use personal prevention measures listed below and check back next week for updates. For more information, visit https://t.co/lqXrW2KLHW pic.twitter.com/SwcjzERmEA — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) May 25, 2022

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. Two new outbreaks were declared since the May 18 update:

Regency Retirement home in Lakefield: Declared May 24

home in Lakefield: Declared May 24 Congregate living facility (no. 41) in Peterborough: Declared May 19.

Other active outbreaks:

Congregate living facility (no. 40) in Peterborough: Declared May 16.

(no. 40) in Peterborough: Declared May 16. Peterborough Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared May 2.

in Peterborough: Declared May 2. Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook: Heritage House outbreak declared April 26.

long-term care in Millbrook: Heritage House outbreak declared April 26. Extendicare Peterborough long-term care in Peterborough: Declared April 26.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared April 26. Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook: Harvest House outbreak declared April 11.

Outbreaks lifted since May 18:

Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Wednesday, May 11 in the Riverside home area. Reported resolved on May 22.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Wednesday, May 11 in the Riverside home area. Reported resolved on May 22. PRHC’s B5 inpatient room : Declared May 2 and lifted on May 20.

: Declared May 2 and lifted on May 20. Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook — Trail house. Declared April 26 and lifted May 24.

The health unit reports 1,209 cumulative cases associated with 149 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 10 more cases since the May 18 update.

