Health

More monkeypox surveillance needed, WHO tells member countries

By Staff Reuters
Posted May 26, 2022 1:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Health officials urge calm as more monkeypox cases emerge in Canada' Health officials urge calm as more monkeypox cases emerge in Canada
Concerns are growing about the global outbreak of the monkeypox virus, as more cases are confirmed in Canada. Dan Spector looks at where infections are being detected, the push for vaccinations, and how health experts are urging calm.

About 200 confirmed and more than 100 suspected cases of monkeypox have been detected so far outside of the countries where it usually spreads, a World Health Organization official said on Thursday, urging countries to increase surveillance for the infectious disease.

Monkeypox, a mild viral infection, is endemic in the African countries of Cameroon, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Nigeria.

Read more: Quebec to start vaccinating monkeypox contacts, confirms 25 cases

The recent outbreak in non-endemic countries has raised concerns. The strain circulating globally is thought to have a fatality rate of around one per cent, although effective vaccines and treatments are available.

Talking during an online briefing, WHO’s senior epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said cases have so far been detected in more than 20 non-endemic countries, adding that the agency expected the numbers to go up.

Story continues below advertisement

“We expect more cases to be detected. We are asking countries to increase surveillance…This is a containable situation. It will be difficult, but it’s a containable situation in the non-endemic countries.”

