Crime

Northumberland OPP seized uzi-style BB gun following altercation in Colborne

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 26, 2022 12:43 pm
Northumberland OPP seized an "uzi-style" BB gun following an altercation between two men in Colborne on May 24, 2022. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP seized an "uzi-style" BB gun following an altercation between two men in Colborne on May 24, 2022. Northumberland OPP

A Colborne, Ont., man is facing weapons-related charges following an incident on Monday.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 6 p.m., officers responded to a report that a man had pointed a firearm at another man during a dispute in the downtown area of Colborne in Cramahe Township.

Police located the suspect and arrested him without incident. He was found in possession of an “uzi-style” BB gun.

Read more: Youth arrested after drugs, loaded firearm seized in Belleville: OPP

Cody Ball, 27, of Colborne, was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose, and using an imitation firearm while committing an offence.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on July 6, OPP said Thursday.

Click to play video: 'How more gun tracing can help Canada clamp down on cross-border trafficking' How more gun tracing can help Canada clamp down on cross-border trafficking
