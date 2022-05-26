Northumberland OPP seized uzi-style BB gun following altercation in Colborne

Send this page to someone via email

A Colborne, Ont., man is facing weapons-related charges following an incident on Monday.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 6 p.m., officers responded to a report that a man had pointed a firearm at another man during a dispute in the downtown area of Colborne in Cramahe Township.

Police located the suspect and arrested him without incident. He was found in possession of an “uzi-style” BB gun.

Cody Ball, 27, of Colborne, was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose, and using an imitation firearm while committing an offence.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on July 6, OPP said Thursday.

