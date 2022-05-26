Kevin Spacey charged with 4 counts of sexual assault in U.K.

Send this page to someone via email

Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men, the Crown Prosecution Service of the U.K. announced.

Rosemary Ainslie, the head of the CPS special crime division, said the CPS had authorized the criminal charges.

“He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent,” Ainslie said.

The charges were laid following a one-year CPS review of Spacey’s case, after Metropolitan Police investigated and gathered evidence. Spacey, 62, was questioned by British police in 2019.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

Last month, Spacey asked a New York judge to dismiss a sexual assault lawsuit launched against him by fellow actor Anthony Rapp, who was 14 at the time of the alleged abuse. Numerous other allegations of sexual assault by Kevin Spacey have come to light in the past few years.

This is a developing story. More to come…

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.