Saskatoon morning rewind: Thursday, May 26

Send this page to someone via email

Stock car racing at Sutherland Automotive Speedway, Saskatoon Public Schools French immersion program, Walk for Lupus and Saskatoon SPCA with Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, May 26, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Flag set to drop on racing season at Sutherland Automotive Speedway

It’s a new season and a new name for race fans in and around Saskatoon.

Previously known as Wyant Group Raceway, Sutherland Automotive Speedway is set to kick off another summer of stock car racing.

Neil Schneider told us what fans can expect when the flag drops on May 28 — including the return of the Pinty’s Nascar Series.

Story continues below advertisement

4:01 Flag set to drop on Sutherland Automotive Speedway racing season Flag set to drop on Sutherland Automotive Speedway racing season

Shining the spotlight on French immersion programs in Family Matters

There are many reasons why families choose to enrol their children in French immersion.

Some like the extra challenge it provides learning the curriculum in another language and the opportunities bilingualism provides.

Jennifer Haywood, principal at École Silverspring School, discussed the popularity of the program and how it is about learning more than just the language.

4:09 Shining the spotlight on French immersion programs in Family Matters Shining the spotlight on French immersion programs in Family Matters

Raising Lupus awareness in Saskatchewan

May is Lupus awareness month and the Lupus SK Society provides education, research, and awareness for the disease in Saskatchewan.

Story continues below advertisement

The charity has been around since 1981 and its annual awareness and charity walk is coming up on May 28.

Danielle Rudulier from the organization touches on what is Lupus, how it affects the body and ways people can get involved in the Walk for Lupus.

3:33 Raising Lupus awareness in Saskatchewan Raising Lupus awareness in Saskatchewan

Elsa seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet

Meet Elsa, a four-year-old Corgi mix, who is seeking a new home.

Jemma Omidian from the Saskatoon SPCA describes the best type of home for Elsa and some needs that she has.

Omidian also goes over the 3-3-3 rule for bringing home a new dog and news of an upcoming fundraiser.

4:45 Elsa seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet Elsa seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet