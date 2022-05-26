Menu

Canada

Canada Soccer cancels Iran match following outcry over plane downing

By Neil Davidson The Canadian Press
Posted May 26, 2022 10:33 am
Click to play video: 'Iran plane crash: Report into flight’s downing highlights ‘recklessness, disregard for human life’' Iran plane crash: Report into flight’s downing highlights ‘recklessness, disregard for human life’
Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau spoke Thursday about the forensic report into the downing of Ukrainian Airlines Flight 752 by Iran in 2020, saying the report highlights the "recklessness, incompetence and wanton disregard for human life," adding his criticism of how Iran has covered up information on the crash. Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra publicly condemned Iran's actions and said the report shows Iranian civilian and military authorities are "fully responsible" for the plane's downing – Jun 24, 2021

Canada Soccer has cancelled a planned friendly with Iran in the face of growing criticism given the country’s deadly downing of a passenger aircraft in early 2020 carrying dozens of Canadians.

In a one-paragraph statement, the governing body gave no reason for the cancellation of the scheduled June 5 game at B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver.

But the idea of hosting the Iranian team, ranked 21st in the world, has drawn condemnation since it was first announced.

Read more: PM says inviting Iran to Vancouver soccer friendly is not ‘a very good idea’

At issue is whether Canada should be hosting Iran given the Canadians who died on Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 when it was shot down on Jan. 8, 2020, minutes after taking off from Tehran, by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.

The Canadian government says 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents were among the 176 people killed.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last week the game “wasn’t a very good idea,” pointing the finger at Canada Soccer.

Click to play video: 'Tragic 2nd anniversary of Flight 752 tragedy' Tragic 2nd anniversary of Flight 752 tragedy
Tragic 2nd anniversary of Flight 752 tragedy – Jan 8, 2022

The Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims called for Canada Soccer “to cancel the game immediately.”

Association spokesman Hamed Esmaeilion, whose wife Parisa and young daughter Reera were among those who died on Flight 752, said in an interview last week, “What kind of friendship do we have with the Islamic Republic of Iran?”

“We want the (Canadian) government to take them to international court. And instead of that, we get humiliated by them? I feel like I’ve been stabbed in the back,” he said.

“After 28 months we don’t see any sign of seeking justice here. We don’t see sign of taking Iran to any international forum. And instead of that they invite the (Iran) soccer team here.”

Read more: U.S. could help Canada get compensation for Iran plane crash victims, foundation says

Conservative MPs added their voice to the protest on Wednesday. And the PM said this week that it will be up to the Canada Border Services Agency whether the Iran team is allowed into the country.

Ralph Goodale, Canada’s high commissioner to the United Kingdom, added his voice Wednesday to the rising chorus of disapproval.

“This behaviour by Canada Soccer is repugnant. It calls into question both the competence and the values of the organization,” he tweeted.

In March 2020, Goodale became a special adviser to the prime minister “for Canada’s response to Iran’s shooting down of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752.”

Read more: Canada ‘will not rest’ until Iran held accountable for plane crash: Trudeau

The Iran game was to be the first of a two-game Vancouver homestand. The Canadian men open CONCACAF Nations League A play there against Curacao on June 9 before closing out the FIFA international window with another CONCACAF Nations League game against Honduras in San Pedro Sula on June 13.

Canada, ranked 38th in the world, and Iran are both preparing for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this November.

For Canada Soccer, the Iran contest was a rare chance to test the Canadian men against a team outside of their CONCACAF confederation, which covers North and Central America and the Caribbean.

The Canadians have played just two teams from outside their region since John Herdman took over as coach in January 2018: a 1-0 loss to Iceland in January 2020 and a 1-0 win over New Zealand in March 2018.

The FIFA International window opens Monday, with players arriving from their clubs from around the world. Now they will get extended training time rather than a match ahead of the CONCACAF Nations League fixtures.

Canada has not played on home soil since qualifying for the World Cup in a 4-0 win over Jamaica at Toronto’s BMO Field on March 27. The Canadian men last played at B.C. Place in March 2019 when they beat French Guiana 4-1 in CONCACAF Nations League qualifying.

The Canadians topped the final round of CONCACAF qualifying with an 8-2-4 record. Their last game was a 1-0 loss in Panama on March 30.

Canada has a 1-2-0 all-time record against Iran, winning the most recent encounter 1-0 in April 2001 in Cairo. Iran posted 1-0 wins in 1997 and 1999 games in Toronto and Edmonton, respectively.

Canada opens World Cup play Nov. 23 against No. 2 Belgium before facing No. 16 Croatia on Nov. 27 and No. 24 Morocco on Dec. 1.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
