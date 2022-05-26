Ontario leaders target key ridings and issues with election one week away

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO _ Ontario’s election is one week away, and the party leaders are focusing on key issues in key ridings.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath will start her day in Brampton, where her party won three seats in 2018 and where she hopes to either retain or grow the NDP’s footprint in the vote-rich region.

She will be talking about a plan to end hallway medicine, then will travel to Kitchener and Fergus.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford will not be making any announcements or taking any media questions today, with his only scheduled event being a rally in Horwath’s home turf of Hamilton.

Hamilton is home to a large labour and manufacturing base, and Ford’s team has been aggressively courting endorsements from skilled trades unions.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is set to make an announcement in Richmond Hill, and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner is spending the day in Guelph.