SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario leaders target key ridings and issues with election one week away

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 26, 2022 6:11 am
Click to play video: 'Ford’s commitment to climate change challenged following Ontario storm' Ford’s commitment to climate change challenged following Ontario storm
WATCH ABOVE: Ford's commitment to climate change challenged following Ontario storm. Matthew Bingley reports.

TORONTO _ Ontario’s election is one week away, and the party leaders are focusing on key issues in key ridings.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath will start her day in Brampton, where her party won three seats in 2018 and where she hopes to either retain or grow the NDP’s footprint in the vote-rich region.

She will be talking about a plan to end hallway medicine, then will travel to Kitchener and Fergus.

Trending Stories

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford will not be making any announcements or taking any media questions today, with his only scheduled event being a rally in Horwath’s home turf of Hamilton.

Read more: Ontario Green Party targets Doug Ford’s pandemic response in bid to flip seats

Hamilton is home to a large labour and manufacturing base, and Ford’s team has been aggressively courting endorsements from skilled trades unions.

Story continues below advertisement

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is set to make an announcement in Richmond Hill, and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner is spending the day in Guelph.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ontario Election tagOntario Liberals tagontario ndp tagOntario election 2022 tagPC Party tagOntario 2022 Election tagElection Ontario tagOntario Greens tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers