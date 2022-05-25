Menu

Canada

N.B. government announces proposed names for 89 amalgamated communities

By Suzanne Lapointe Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 6:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Proposed new names for 89 New Brunswick communities announced' Proposed new names for 89 New Brunswick communities announced
Proposed new names for 89 New Brunswick committees have been announced. It’s part of a sweeping local government reform that will merge and change the boundaries for many communities in 2023. Suzanne Lapointe reports.

As part of sweeping local government reforms that will see many New Brunswick communities amalgamate in January 2023, the provincial government announced proposed names for 77 local governments and 12 rural districts on Wednesday.

Many completely new names are on the table, like Nouvelle-Arcadie in the Rogersville area, Belle-Baie which will encompass Petit-Rocher and Beresford among other small communities, Butternut Valley and Maple Hills, which will be the new name for the entity that includes Irishtown.

Read more: Amalgamated communities in N.B. have less than a month to come up with names

Many names stayed the same such as Grand Bay-Westfield.

Local Government and Local Governance Minister Daniel Allain said at a press conference on Wednesday that many of the names staying the same reflects what the residents expressed during public consultations.

“We consulted with New Brunswickers for the last 18 months,” he said.

Trending Stories

He said the names should become official in a matter of months.

“The next step is regulations,” he explained. “So these entities will ask Cabinet to formalize the names and that should be done this summer.”

Historian Maurice Basque, who served as a toponymy advisor for the renaming process, said he and fellow advisor Ken Harding attended the public consultations and received many suggestions.

“We gave (the government) advice saying maybe there’s already lots of name focusing on forests or rivers,” he said noting many of the names denote geographical features of the areas, with English and French names being chosen across the province.

Read more: Mixed feelings surround ongoing local governance reform process in New Brunswick

He said First Nations groups were consulted on the changes.

“The names that were chosen of First Nation origin had to be already names of officially incorporated entities,” he said, giving the examples of Bouctouche, Caraquet and Shediac.

He said it may be possible to add a translation in Wolastoqiyik or Mi’kmaq to the new entity names in the near future.

“But you would have to sit down and have more than a conversation with our First Nation neighbours, out of respect for their naming tradition, for their language, for their culture,” he said.

