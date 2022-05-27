Guns, ammo seized following assault in God’s Lake Narrows: RCMP

God’s Lake Narrows RCMP have laid charges after a number of guns were found after an alleged assault in the northern Manitoba community.
Officers were called to a report of an assault with a weapon at a home around 5:25 p.m. Monday.
They say a woman sustained minor injuries.
Police say a woman was arrested before officers searched the home.
In a news release Wednesday police said 11 firearms and ammunition were found during the search.
A 28-year-old woman is facing charges of assault with a weapon, uttering threats and firearms offences.
Read more: RCMP briefs: Police search for missing Fork River man, look for driver in God’s Lake Narrows hit and run
A 38-year-old man is also facing firearms charges.
God’s Lake Narrows is roughly 550 km northeast of Winnipeg.
Comments