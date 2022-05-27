Guns, ammo seized following assault in God’s Lake Narrows: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

God’s Lake Narrows RCMP have laid charges after a number of guns were found after an alleged assault in the northern Manitoba community.

Officers were called to a report of an assault with a weapon at a home around 5:25 p.m. Monday.

They say a woman sustained minor injuries.

Police say a woman was arrested before officers searched the home.

In a news release Wednesday police said 11 firearms and ammunition were found during the search.

A 28-year-old woman is facing charges of assault with a weapon, uttering threats and firearms offences.

A 38-year-old man is also facing firearms charges.

God’s Lake Narrows is roughly 550 km northeast of Winnipeg.

On May 23, Gods Lake Narrows #rcmpmb conducted an investigation into an assault which led them to search a home in the community. Officers seized 11 firearms & arrested a 28yo female & a 38yo male. They are both facing several charges. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/GeCARIM1st — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) May 25, 2022