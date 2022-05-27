Menu

Crime

Guns, ammo seized following assault in God’s Lake Narrows: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 27, 2022 12:03 pm
God's Lake Narrows RCMP say 11 guns and ammo was found in a home following an alleged assault Monday. View image in full screen
God's Lake Narrows RCMP say 11 guns and ammo was found in a home following an alleged assault Monday. RCMP handout

God’s Lake Narrows RCMP have laid charges after a number of guns were found after an alleged assault in the northern Manitoba community.

Officers were called to a report of an assault with a weapon at a home around 5:25 p.m. Monday.

They say a woman sustained minor injuries.

Police say a woman was arrested before officers searched the home.

Click to play video: 'Federal Public Safety Minister talks gun violence in Manitoba' Federal Public Safety Minister talks gun violence in Manitoba
Federal Public Safety Minister talks gun violence in Manitoba – Mar 10, 2022

In a news release Wednesday police said 11 firearms and ammunition were found during the search.

A 28-year-old woman is facing charges of assault with a weapon, uttering threats and firearms offences.

A 38-year-old man is also facing firearms charges.

God’s Lake Narrows is roughly 550 km northeast of Winnipeg.

Winnipeg crime tagManitoba RCMP tagassault with a weapon tagGun Crime tagNorthern Manitoba tagweapons charges tagGod's Lake Narrows tagfirearms offences tagGods Lake Narrows RCMP tag

