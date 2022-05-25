London, Ont. lifts longstanding COVID-19 state of emergency

Send this page to someone via email

London city hall is lifting the state of emergency declared over two years ago in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday morning, London mayor Ed Holder terminated the municipal state of emergency that has been in effect since March 20, 2020.

“The past two years have not been easy,” Holder said in a statement. “I extend my thanks to all residents and businesses who followed local and Provincial health regulations in the interest of community health and safety.”

The news comes as Mayor Holder announced that he will not be seeking a second term with his plans to retire from politics ahead of the October municipal election.

States of emergency are used in situations of national danger or disaster to prompt greater government support.

London’s declaration provided options to protect the health and safety of individuals living in the city under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, according to the City of London media release.

“Looking ahead, it will be important that all Londoners continue to be diligent as COVID-19 remains a concern,” said Holder.

“Together, however, we have now reached a point in the pandemic where we can safely end the state of emergency.”

