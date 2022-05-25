1 dead following crash involving tanker truck in Southwest Middlesex: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the cause of a two-vehicle collision Wednesday in Southwest Middlesex which left one person dead.

The collision happened just after noon at the intersection of Longwoods Road and Pratt Siding Road involving a tanker truck and passenger vehicle, police said.

The lone occupant of the passenger vehicle was killed in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

#MiddlesexOPP along with @SWMFireDept @MLPS911 on scene of fatal collision Longwoods Rd at Pratt Siding Road @SouthwestMiddl1. Longwoods expected to be closed for the next few hours. Please avoid the area ^jh pic.twitter.com/rIXAHpvlK8 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) May 25, 2022

Few other details have been made public, and police say Longwoods Road is closed in the area and will be “for the next few hours” for investigation. The closure runs between Pratt Siding and Old Airport roads, they said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.