Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 dead following crash involving tanker truck in Southwest Middlesex: OPP

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted May 25, 2022 3:03 pm
FILE image of an Ontario Provincial Police officer's shoulder badge. View image in full screen
FILE image of an Ontario Provincial Police officer's shoulder badge. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the cause of a two-vehicle collision Wednesday in Southwest Middlesex which left one person dead.

The collision happened just after noon at the intersection of Longwoods Road and Pratt Siding Road involving a tanker truck and passenger vehicle, police said.

The lone occupant of the passenger vehicle was killed in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Few other details have been made public, and police say Longwoods Road is closed in the area and will be “for the next few hours” for investigation. The closure runs between Pratt Siding and Old Airport roads, they said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagFatal Collision tagMiddlesex County tagSerious collision tagmiddlesex opp tagMiddlesex tagTanker Truck tagLongwoods Road tagpratt siding road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers