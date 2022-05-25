Menu

Canada

Approval remains high for N.S government under Tim Houston, survey suggests

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 2:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia premier scrapping non-resident property tax' Nova Scotia premier scrapping non-resident property tax
The Nova Scotia government is walking back its controversial non-resident property tax just two days after amending it in light of criticism. Premier Tim Houston says the province has taken a reputational hit since the plan was proposed and adopted. Callum Smith has the story – May 5, 2022

A new survey suggests Nova Scotians remain satisfied with Premier Tim Houston’s leadership.

Halifax-based Narrative Research conducted a survey on 600 adult residents from May 3 to 22.

Results indicate that six in 10 respondents are satisfied with the Progressive Conservative government in Nova Scotia– a slight drop from 67 per cent in February.

In addition, Houston remains the preferred choice for premier, with 34 per cent of respondents in agreement he’s the best choice.

Read more: New poll suggests high satisfaction with N.S. Premier Tim Houston

If an election were held today, 42 per cent of responding voters indicated they would vote for Houston’s government, the survey says.

Another 17 per cent said they would prefer the next leader of the Liberal Party to be the premier, though 27 per cent indicated they would vote Liberal if an election was called.

“Liberals are more preferred in Cape Breton compared with elsewhere in the province,” read the Narrative Research release issued on Tursday.

With the same figures as in February’s reports, 16 per cent of voters they indicated would choose an NDP premier. But 25 per cent would vote NDP if an election was called — up by five per cent from the last quarterly report.

Read more: Claudia Chender unopposed in bid for Nova Scotia NDP leadership

Just four per cent of survey respondents said they would vote for the Green Party, and one per cent chose the People’s Party of Canada.

The survey indicated 32 per cent of Nova Scotians are dissatisfied with current leadership.

Young Nova Scotians expressed more preference for the New Democrats, while Tories are more commonly preferred by older residents.

The survey’s margin of error is plus or minus 4.0 percentage points, or 95 out of 100 times.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
