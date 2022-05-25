Approval remains high for N.S government under Tim Houston, survey suggests

Send this page to someone via email

A new survey suggests Nova Scotians remain satisfied with Premier Tim Houston’s leadership.

Halifax-based Narrative Research conducted a survey on 600 adult residents from May 3 to 22.

Results indicate that six in 10 respondents are satisfied with the Progressive Conservative government in Nova Scotia– a slight drop from 67 per cent in February.

In addition, Houston remains the preferred choice for premier, with 34 per cent of respondents in agreement he’s the best choice.

If an election were held today, 42 per cent of responding voters indicated they would vote for Houston’s government, the survey says.

Another 17 per cent said they would prefer the next leader of the Liberal Party to be the premier, though 27 per cent indicated they would vote Liberal if an election was called.

“Liberals are more preferred in Cape Breton compared with elsewhere in the province,” read the Narrative Research release issued on Tursday.

With the same figures as in February’s reports, 16 per cent of voters they indicated would choose an NDP premier. But 25 per cent would vote NDP if an election was called — up by five per cent from the last quarterly report.

Just four per cent of survey respondents said they would vote for the Green Party, and one per cent chose the People’s Party of Canada.

The survey indicated 32 per cent of Nova Scotians are dissatisfied with current leadership.

Young Nova Scotians expressed more preference for the New Democrats, while Tories are more commonly preferred by older residents.

The survey’s margin of error is plus or minus 4.0 percentage points, or 95 out of 100 times.