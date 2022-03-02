New poll suggests high satisfaction with N.S. Premier Tim Houston

Send this page to someone via email

A new poll from Narrative Research suggests Nova Scotians remain “highly satisfied” with the Progressive Conservative government led by Premier Tim Houston.

In a release Wednesday, the market intelligence and research company said 67 per cent, or about two thirds of those polled, were satisfied with the provincial government’s performance. That number is unchanged from a previous survey in November 2021.

“Satisfaction levels increase with age and with household income levels, and is higher among those with a completed post-secondary education,” the release said.

As well, 44 per cent of respondents said they would vote for the Progressive Conservatives if an election was held today, which is a slight increase from the 42 per cent who said they would in the last survey.

Twenty-seven per cent said they would vote for the Liberals — down by one percentage point — while 20 per cent indicated they would vote for the NDP. That’s a drop of four per cent since the last poll.

“Few decided voters would support the Green Party (6%), the People’s Party of Canada (1%) or the Atlantica Party (1%),” the release added.

Houston also remains the preferred choice in premier, with 39 per cent of respondents choosing him as their favourite. Preference for Houston, as well as for his party, is “higher among those outside of Halifax, as well as among older residents, males and those with higher household incomes,” Narrative Research said.

The next preferred premier is the next leader of the Liberal party with 17 per cent. Preference for the next leader of the provincial NDP sits at 13 per cent. Both opposition parties plan to select new leaders in the coming months.

“Few” preferred Green Party leader Anthony Edmonds or Atlantica Party leader Johnathan Green, who received five per cent and three per cent, respectively.

Margaret Brigley, the CEO of Narrative Research, said since the COVID-19 pandemic started, Nova Scotians in general have been satisfied by the actions taken by the provincial government.

“The level of satisfaction that we have seen in the province continues to be much higher than the case pre-pandemic,” she said.

The survey, held every quarter, was conducted among 616 adult Nova Scotians between Feb. 8 and Feb. 23. Overall results have a margin of error of 3.9 percentage points, 95 out of 100 times, the release said.

Narrative Research also released survey results for P.E.I., which indicate just over 80 per cent of Islanders are satisfied with the Progressive Conservative government there, led by Premier Dennis King.

“The premier in P.E.I., he has the highest levels for sure in Atlantic Canada, but Premier Houston certainly is in a very strong position,” Brigley said.