Preston MLA Angela Simmonds announces bid for N.S. Liberal leadership

Angela Simmonds, the MLA for Preston, is the first person to throw her hat in the ring to run for leadership of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party.

Simmonds, who was elected during the provincial election in August, announced her intention to run for the party’s most prominent seat on Friday in a short video posted to a new Twitter account.

“I’m running because this party and province needs an approach to leadership that tells honest truths and makes space for diverse views and works to stay in touch with everyday Nova Scotians,” she said.

“I’m running because I am that everyday Nova Scotian.”

Our Party needs new energy. We need to make better connections in more communities to beat the PCs in the next election and make #NovaScotia a fairer and more affordable place to live. pic.twitter.com/tVWi9nWXvC — Angela Simmonds (@AngelaForNS) February 4, 2022

Simmonds said she would bring a “new energy and a new direction” to the province and party.

If she wins, Simmonds would be the first woman to lead the Nova Scotia Liberal Party, and the first Black person to lead a provincial party.

Current Liberal leader Iain Rankin announced in January that he will step down, five months after leading the Liberals to a major defeat for the first time in eight years.

Candidates who wish to run for Liberal leadership have until March 21 to register. The new leader will be elected on July 9.

The Liberal Party isn’t the only Nova Scotia political party seeking a new leader.

The Nova Scotia NDP is also set to have a leadership vote in the coming months, following the announcement that leader Gary Burrill will step down.

NDP leadership hopefuls have until May 21 to register and party members will begin voting on June 20. Results will be announced on June 25.

