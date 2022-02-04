Menu

Politics

Preston MLA Angela Simmonds announces bid for N.S. Liberal leadership

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted February 4, 2022 11:59 am
Click to play video: 'Angela Simmonds reflects on election win' Angela Simmonds reflects on election win
We chat with Angela Simmonds about her historic win in the riding of Preston and gather her thoughts on Tim Houston's cabinet selections. – Sep 1, 2021

Angela Simmonds, the MLA for Preston, is the first person to throw her hat in the ring to run for leadership of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party.

Simmonds, who was elected during the provincial election in August, announced her intention to run for the party’s most prominent seat on Friday in a short video posted to a new Twitter account.

Read more: ‘It’s a turning point’: A record 4 Black MLAs victorious in N.S. election

“I’m running because this party and province needs an approach to leadership that tells honest truths and makes space for diverse views and works to stay in touch with everyday Nova Scotians,” she said.

“I’m running because I am that everyday Nova Scotian.”

Simmonds said she would bring a “new energy and a new direction” to the province and party.

If she wins, Simmonds would be the first woman to lead the Nova Scotia Liberal Party, and the first Black person to lead a provincial party.

Read more: N.S. Liberal leader Iain Rankin announces he’s stepping down, 5 months after election loss

Current Liberal leader Iain Rankin announced in January that he will step down, five months after leading the Liberals to a major defeat for the first time in eight years.

Candidates who wish to run for Liberal leadership have until March 21 to register. The new leader will be elected on July 9.

Read more: Gary Burrill stepping down as N.S. NDP leader, political future unclear

The Liberal Party isn’t the only Nova Scotia political party seeking a new leader.

The Nova Scotia NDP is also set to have a leadership vote in the coming months, following the announcement that leader Gary Burrill will step down.

NDP leadership hopefuls have until May 21 to register and party members will begin voting on June 20. Results will be announced on June 25.

