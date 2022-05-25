Menu

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Politics

All 4 Ontario party leaders holding in-person events for the 1st time in days after COVID infections

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2022 6:44 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario party leaders hit the campaign trail with new promises' Ontario party leaders hit the campaign trail with new promises
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario party leaders hit the campaign trail with new promises. Ahmar Khan reports.

All four of Ontario’s main party leaders are on the physical campaign trail today for the first time in nearly a week.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner are campaigning in-person again after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

Horwath is set to make an announcement in west Toronto before heading to Peterborough to tour areas affected by Saturday’s deadly storm.

Schreiner is returning to Parry Sound-Muskoka, a riding he hopes to win on June 2nd.

Read more: Ontario election campaign chugs along in hybrid mode, with 2 leaders isolating

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is scheduled to make an announcement in Brampton for the second day in a row.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is set to speak in Toronto.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
