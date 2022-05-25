All 4 Ontario party leaders holding in-person events for the 1st time in days after COVID infections

Send this page to someone via email

All four of Ontario’s main party leaders are on the physical campaign trail today for the first time in nearly a week.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner are campaigning in-person again after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

Horwath is set to make an announcement in west Toronto before heading to Peterborough to tour areas affected by Saturday’s deadly storm.

Schreiner is returning to Parry Sound-Muskoka, a riding he hopes to win on June 2nd.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is scheduled to make an announcement in Brampton for the second day in a row.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is set to speak in Toronto.