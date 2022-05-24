Man drowns while swimming in Nanaimo’s Long Lake

Send this page to someone via email

The body of a man was pulled from a lake in Nanaimo, B.C., Monday after it is believed he drowned while swimming on Sunday.

Nanaimo RCMP said officers were told by the man’s family that he had gone for a swim in Long Lake sometime after 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The man, who was in his late 30s, had not returned by Monday morning so his family called the police, RCMP said in a release.

Officers notified Nanaimo Search and Rescue (NSAR) and crews pulled the man’s body from the lake.

The BC Coroners Service was contacted and attended to the scene. Foul play is not suspected, RCMP said in a release.

No more details are being released at this time.