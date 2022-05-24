Menu

Canada

Man drowns while swimming in Nanaimo’s Long Lake

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 24, 2022 7:16 pm
Long Lake in Nanaimo View image in full screen
Long Lake in Nanaimo is a popular swimming and picnic spot. Google Street View

The body of a man was pulled from a lake in Nanaimo, B.C., Monday after it is believed he drowned while swimming on Sunday.

Nanaimo RCMP said officers were told by the man’s family that he had gone for a swim in Long Lake sometime after 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The man, who was in his late 30s, had not returned by Monday morning so his family called the police, RCMP said in a release.

Officers notified Nanaimo Search and Rescue (NSAR) and crews pulled the man’s body from the lake.

The BC Coroners Service was contacted and attended to the scene. Foul play is not suspected, RCMP said in a release.

No more details are being released at this time.

