Police are investigating after another carjacking in Toronto.

In a tweet Tuesday evening, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Leaside Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard area.

Police said two suspects were seen with firearms.

According to police the vehicle was stolen, however, no injuries were reported.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing.

CARJACKING:

Leaside Park Dr & Overlea Blvd

– reports of a carjacking

– police o/s

– confirmed carjacking

– 2 suspects seen with firearms

– vehicle stolen

– no reported injuries

– ongoing investigation

– any info call 416-808-2222#GO976448

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 24, 2022

