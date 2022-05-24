Menu

Crime

At least 2 hospitalized, suspect in custody after shooter reported at Texas school

By Eugene Garcia And Dario Lopez-mills The Associated Press
Posted May 24, 2022 4:05 pm
texas shooting View image in full screen
At least two hospitals were treating patients Tuesday after a shooter prompted a lockdown at a Texas elementary school. Getty Images

At least two hospitals were treating patients Tuesday after a shooter prompted a lockdown at a Texas elementary school.

The nature and severity of those injuries wasn’t immediately known, but the shooter was in custody shortly after 1 p.m, the Uvalde Police Department said.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District had said an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital said in a Facebook post that it was caring for “several students” in its emergency room, but it did not provide information on their injuries. Another hospital, University Health, said it was treating a child and an adult patient from Robb Elementary, but their conditions weren’t immediately available.

Trending Stories

Earlier, the district said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

A Uvalde Police Department dispatcher said the scene was still active and that no other information was immediately available.

School and city officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

The district said that the city’s civic center will be used as a reunification center and that parents will be able to pick up their children there once everyone is accounted for.

Uvalde is about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
