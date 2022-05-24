Transport truck spills fertilizer off 401 near Kingston, Ont.

A major highway exit near Kingston, Ont., was closed off Tuesday due to an incident involving a transport truck and a load of fertilizer.
According to police, the incident occurred while the truck was trying to turn onto the 401 exit from Gardiners Road.
Ontario Provincial Police were first on the scene, while firefighters followed soon after.
Trending Stories
Fire safety said the road would be closed for the foreseeable future but should reopen before the end of the day.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Kingston’s Royal Military College graduates step into their careers
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments