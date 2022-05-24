Menu

Canada

Transport truck spills fertilizer off 401 near Kingston, Ont.

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted May 24, 2022 1:02 pm
A truck carrying fertilizer rolled over on a 401 off-ramp in Kingston. View image in full screen
A truck carrying fertilizer rolled over on a 401 off-ramp in Kingston. Global News

A major highway exit near Kingston, Ont., was closed off Tuesday due to an incident involving a transport truck and a load of fertilizer.

According to police, the incident occurred while the truck was trying to turn onto the 401 exit from Gardiners Road.

Ontario Provincial Police were first on the scene, while firefighters followed soon after.

Fire safety said the road would be closed for the foreseeable future but should reopen before the end of the day.

The investigation is still ongoing.

