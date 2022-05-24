Limestone District School Board to appoint Indigenous trustee

Send this page to someone via email

The Limestone District School Board will be adding a new trustee.

During the May 18 board meeting, trustees voted unanimously to approach the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte to pursue the appointment of an Indigenous trustee to the Limestone Board of Trustees.

The board has had an Indigenous student trustee since the start of the 2020-21 school year.

For the past four years, the school board has had an education agreement with the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte for the students from the territory attending Napanee District Secondary School.

“The decision to pursue the appointment of an Indigenous Trustee is a significant milestone for Limestone District School Board and an update will be provided regarding timing of the addition of this Trustee in the coming months,” said a Limestone School Board news release.

