Canada

Severe storm left guests temporarily trapped on rides at Canada’s Wonderland after power outage

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 24, 2022 12:56 pm
A sign at the entranceway to Canada’s Wonderland’s passenger pick-up and drop off area is pictured in Vaughan, Ont., on March 6, 2021. View image in full screen
A sign at the entranceway to Canada’s Wonderland’s passenger pick-up and drop off area is pictured in Vaughan, Ont., on March 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Rachel Verbin

Some visitors at Canada’s Wonderland amusement park in Vaughan, Ont., were trapped on rides after a severe thunderstorm caused a power outage over the weekend.

In a statement emailed to Global News on Tuesday, Grace Peacock a spokesperson for Wonderland, said on Saturday at around 12:40 p.m., staff began to close rides due to a “sudden, severe thunderstorm approaching the park.”

“A power outage occurred shortly after and several rides, including the Behemoth roller coaster, halted with guests onboard,” she wrote.

Read more: Thousands still without power after storm in Ontario, Quebec that left at least 10 dead

Peacock said ride operations and maintenance staff “worked to evacuate guests as quickly and safely as possible.”

A video posted to TikTok by a user Lynn Shepherd, appears to show people strapped in to seats on the Behemoth rollercoaster as strong winds and rain move in.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Oh my god they’re just stuck on it!” someone can be heard saying in the video. “They’re just stuck there.”

According to Peacock, the guests on Behemoth were evacuated “about 30 minutes later.”

A post on the park’s website said Wonderland does not operate its rides when lightning is nearby, and has a “lightning detection system” to tell operators when lightning is near.

Read more: At least 9 dead, thousands without power after severe storm sweeps eastern Canada

“Rides are staged to be shut down according to this information, based on their height and dynamic,” the post reads. “So it might look like clear skies over Leviathan when we temporarily close it, but our staff could be seeing something very different on the radar.”

While the article specifically mentions lightning, Peacock told Global News the procedure is “the same for severe storms.”

“We immediately begin to shut down rides based on ride height and dynamic,” she said.

Peacock said no injuries were reported at the park as a result of the storm on Saturday.

