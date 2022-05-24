Saskatoon morning rewind: Tuesday, May 24

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark, Saskatoon police Chief Troy Cooper and Cirque du Soleil.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, May 24 edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Public drinking laws, downtown arena update: Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark

The Saskatchewan government recently introduced legislation that, if passed, would allow municipalities to pass bylaws allowing alcohol consumption in city parks.

Many are wondering what this might mean for Saskatoon.

City council is also moving forward on the criteria for a new downtown arena and entertainment district.

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark joins Chris Carr to discuss these issues ahead of the next city council meeting.

5:20 Public drinking laws, downtown arena: Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark Public drinking laws, downtown arena: Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark

Saskatoon police table use of force and evade police reports

Two reports were filed with the Saskatoon board of police commissioners.

Story continues below advertisement

One dealt with the use of force by officers during 2021 and the second with “evade police” incidents during the year.

Police Chief Troy Cooper breaks down the numbers and explains what it means for both the force and the public.

3:56 Saskatoon police table use of force and evade police reports Saskatoon police table use of force and evade police reports

Cirque du Soleil brings ‘OVO’ to Saskatoon and Western Canada

Cirque du Soleil’s high-energy and acrobatic show OVO is coming to Saskatoon and Western Canada this summer.

Senior publicist Janie Mallet tees up OVO and what the audience will experience at the show.

4:09 Cirque du Soleil bringing OVO to Saskatoon and western Canada Cirque du Soleil bringing OVO to Saskatoon and western Canada