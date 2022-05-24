Saskatoon morning rewind: Tuesday, May 24

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark, Saskatoon police Chief Troy Cooper and Cirque du Soleil.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, May 24 edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Public drinking laws, downtown arena update: Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark
The Saskatchewan government recently introduced legislation that, if passed, would allow municipalities to pass bylaws allowing alcohol consumption in city parks.
Many are wondering what this might mean for Saskatoon.
City council is also moving forward on the criteria for a new downtown arena and entertainment district.
Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark joins Chris Carr to discuss these issues ahead of the next city council meeting.
Saskatoon police table use of force and evade police reports
Two reports were filed with the Saskatoon board of police commissioners.
One dealt with the use of force by officers during 2021 and the second with “evade police” incidents during the year.
Police Chief Troy Cooper breaks down the numbers and explains what it means for both the force and the public.
Cirque du Soleil brings ‘OVO’ to Saskatoon and Western Canada
Cirque du Soleil’s high-energy and acrobatic show OVO is coming to Saskatoon and Western Canada this summer.
Senior publicist Janie Mallet tees up OVO and what the audience will experience at the show.
