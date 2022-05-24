Man charged after transit operator, other riders spat on in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say they charged a 25-year-old man after a Brampton transit operator and other riders were reportedly spat on while aboard a bus in Mississauga.

Police say that around 3:30 p.m. on May 11, the man was asked to leave the bus in the area of Rathburn Road West and Duke of York Boulevard.

Police allege the man then spat on the bus driver and add that they believe his spit also landed on other transit riders in the vicinity.

Investigators arrested and charged Di’Shon Campbell with assault on May 21.

Campbell is to appear in court at a later date, police say.

