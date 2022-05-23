Menu

Canada

Splatsin residential school survivors reflect on anniversary of Kamloops grave discovery

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted May 23, 2022 10:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Splatsin residential school survivors reflect on anniversary of Kamloops grave discovery' Splatsin residential school survivors reflect on anniversary of Kamloops grave discovery
WATCH: The anniversary of the discovery of unmarked graves at the Kamloops residential school is another painful reminder of trauma for Okanagan and Shuswap residential school survivors, some of whom attended the Kamloops institution. Warning: this story deals with disturbing subject matter.

Warning: This story deals with disturbing subject matter. Discretion is advised.

A year ago this week that Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc announced it had found unmarked graves at the Kamloops residential school. The anniversary of the discovery is another painful reminder of trauma for some residential school survivors in the Shuswap, some of whom attended the Kamloops institution.

A year later, as survivors and their communities continue to process the news of the suspected unmarked graves there are calls for accountability, unanswered questions, and steps toward healing.

Read more: Honouring Le Estcwicwéy̓: B.C. First Nation marks 1 year since discovery of 215 unmarked graves

“When that first announcement was made, a year ago, we weren’t prepared. The first we heard of it was on the media and that was so traumatizing to me,” said Splatsin residential school survivor Gloria Morgan, at her home in Enderby, B.C.

“Every time the word ‘residential school’ is spoken…it is like that hatchet that’s buried deep in our hearts. It just opens up the wound again. It has been a year and it is no easier. It brings back memories that are hard to share.”

Click to play video: 'Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc mark one year since unmarked graves rediscovered' Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc mark one year since unmarked graves rediscovered
Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc mark one year since unmarked graves rediscovered

Morgan has unanswered questions about the burials.

“Yes, they found these graves in Kamloops a year ago but these children have been there a long, long time. I wonder why didn’t they just send them home? Children died. Why didn’t they send them home to be buried in our spiritual/cultural ways?” Morgan said.

Morgan says she wants to believe that the discovery in Kamloops created awareness in all Canadians, but is concerned about the number of “Every Child Matters” t-shirts she is finding in thrift stores.

“This isn’t something you can throw away or get rid of in a thrift store. This is not a trend. It is what happened to children for decades. Not only the government but you and everyone else out there should come and talk to us,” Morgan said.

Read more: A year of trauma, catharsis for Kamloops Indian Residential School survivors

Morgan is encouraging people to learn from survivors like herself and fellow Splatsin member Annie Cook. Cook vividly remembers the pain of being taken away from her family as a child.

“It never heals. It never heals. It is branded in my heart,” Cook said.

Cook says she is still waiting for accountability.

“How is every child supposed to matter? I don’t see anybody getting arrested,” Cook said.

Click to play video: '‘Finally, people know’: Marking one year since revelation of unmarked graves near former Kamloops, B.C. residential school' ‘Finally, people know’: Marking one year since revelation of unmarked graves near former Kamloops, B.C. residential school
‘Finally, people know’: Marking one year since revelation of unmarked graves near former Kamloops, B.C. residential school

It’s a sentiment echoed by Splatsin member Setatkwa Christian.

“I just feel like justice hasn’t been done for these babies,” said Christian.

Read more: Charles, Camilla face calls for apology over Canada’s residential schools as trip wraps up

Christian traveled to Kamloops to be part of ceremonies on Monday recognizing the anniversary.

“The broken family system that came from that school is touching my family and it breaks my heart,” Christian said.

“That’s why I’m [at the event] today because I have to face what broke us and I have to do it with all these people that are touched by it too because together we can get through it. Together we can get strong and rise and continue to be trailblazers in healing.”
Click to play video: 'Royal tour to Canada wraps up amid calls for real action towards reconciliation' Royal tour to Canada wraps up amid calls for real action towards reconciliation
Royal tour to Canada wraps up amid calls for real action towards reconciliation

Christian said she has seen some change in Canadian society since the announcement of the discovery of the unmarked graves.

Read more: Unmarked graves at Canada’s residential schools are ‘tip of the iceberg’: minister

“I believe small steps have started taking place. You see racist things out on social media but you see a whole new era of people coming forward and saying, ‘You have no idea and you have no right to say those types of things. These people have been through enough. Canada has put them through enough,'” Christian said.

“We have more people standing up and allying with us today than we have ever had I think in the history of Indigenous people cohabitating with non-Indigenous people.”

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.

— With files from Elizabeth McSheffrey

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
