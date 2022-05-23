Menu

Canada

COVID-19 up in wastewater of three Saskatchewan cities

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted May 23, 2022 5:26 pm
Saskatchewan reported 465 new cases of COVID-19 for the week of May 8-14. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan reported 465 new cases of COVID-19 for the week of May 8-14. LHG

The latest wastewater samples in Saskatchewan show an increase in COVID-19 present across the province according to recent research from the University of Saskatchewan (USask).

The viral load in Prince Albert’s wastewater has increased by 95.4 per cent. This comes after two straight weeks of declines, though it is consistent with the overall decline in Prince Albert.

“This increase in viral RNA load is indicative of a slight increase in SARS-CoV-2 infections in Prince Albert,” USask said in a press release.

The latest findings show a COVID-19 increase in Prince Albert. View image in full screen
The latest findings show a COVID-19 increase in Prince Albert. Supplied by John Giesy

In Saskatoon, the viral load increased by 20.6 per cent. The viral load of 42,000 / 100 mL gene copies is the fourth-lowest recorded in Saskatoon since January 2022.

The latest findings from USask also show an increase in COVID-19 in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
The latest findings from USask also show an increase in COVID-19 in Saskatoon. Supplied by John Giesy

North Battleford experienced the biggest increase from last week and saw the viral RNA load increase by 161.9 per cent from the week prior.

“The viral load of 54,000 gene copies / 100 mL is an increase after two successive weeks of declines, but is the third lowest value in 18 weeks in North Battleford.”

USask indicated the largest increase in COVID-19 from last week in North Battleford. View image in full screen
USask indicated the largest increase in COVID-19 from last week in North Battleford. Supplied by John Giesy

USask is also working on a new wastewater system to monitor the monkeypox virus, as more cases are discovered across Canada.

On Thursday, May 19, 2022 Canada confirmed the first two cases of monkeypox in Quebec. The first to ever be reported in Canada.

Monkeypox is a zoonotic infectious disease that results in occasional human infections usually associated with exposure to infected animals or contaminated materials, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Click to play video: 'Monkeypox is not a sexually-transmitted infection, WHO says' Monkeypox is not a sexually-transmitted infection, WHO says
Monkeypox is not a sexually-transmitted infection, WHO says
