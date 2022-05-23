SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec’s COVID-19 hospitalizations drop by 20, no new deaths

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 23, 2022 4:16 pm
Nurses greet patients at a COVID-19 walk-in clinic in Montreal, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. View image in full screen
Nurses greet patients at a COVID-19 walk-in clinic in Montreal, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Quebec continued to see encouraging signs about COVID-19 Monday with the number of patients in hospital down by 20 for a total of 1,347.

There were 56 people in intensive care, a rise of three from the day before.

No new deaths were reported in the province. Quebec has had 15,354 pandemic-related deaths to date.

Read more: After getting COVID-19, food smells like garbage to these teen Quebec siblings. Here’s why

The province reported 199 new COVID-19 cases based on PCR testing.

Trending Stories

According to the VaccinTrackerQC website, 3,266 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The percentage of people aged five and over who have received a first vaccine dose is 91.47 per cent. Meanwhile, 87.77 per cent of the Quebec population has gotten a second dose and that 59.47 per cent received a third dose.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
