Education

Anglers catch tickets, fines on North Okanagan lakes

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 23, 2022 4:04 pm
Anglers picked up fines on North Okanagan lakes this weekend. View image in full screen
Anglers picked up fines on North Okanagan lakes this weekend. Courtesy: BCCOS

It’s been a busy weekend on lakes around the Okanagan with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service laying eight charges, giving 25 warnings, and ordering three vessels ordered off the water.

These actions came out of an angler patrol of 34 boats on Kalamalka and Wood lakes.

Trending Stories
Charges included angling while suspended, angling without a license,  possessing live fish, angling with more than one hook and no life jackets

The cost of an annual angling license in B.C. is $36 and the fine for failing to produce a valid angling license is $115.

