Anglers catch tickets, fines on North Okanagan lakes

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

It’s been a busy weekend on lakes around the Okanagan with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service laying eight charges, giving 25 warnings, and ordering three vessels ordered off the water.

These actions came out of an angler patrol of 34 boats on Kalamalka and Wood lakes.

2:09 Okanagan streams and rivers closed to fishing Okanagan streams and rivers closed to fishing – Aug 12, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Charges included angling while suspended, angling without a license, possessing live fish, angling with more than one hook and no life jackets

The cost of an annual angling license in B.C. is $36 and the fine for failing to produce a valid angling license is $115.

1:36 Miramichi, NB students get “Schooled” in the sport of fishing Miramichi, NB students get “Schooled” in the sport of fishing – May 21, 2021