Sports

Flames moving AHL affiliate from California to Calgary next season

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 23, 2022 2:42 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Recent news and highlights about the Calgary Flames.

The Calgary Flames will relocate their American Hockey League affiliate from Stockton, Calif., to Calgary in 2022-23.

The team announced Monday the AHL’s board of governors approved the move.

Read more: Battle of Alberta wedding edition: Duelling fans celebrate nuptials overlooking Oilers watch party

Calgary’s AHL team has been the Stockton Heat since 2015.

Details relating to the transfer are still to be finalized, the Flames said in a statement.

Read more: Evander Kane nets hat trick as Edmonton Oilers win Game 3 against Calgary Flames

After five seasons in Abbotsford, B.C., the team spent 2014-15 in Glens Falls, N.Y. as the Adirondack Flames.

The Calgary Flames are currently facing the Edmonton Oilers in the second round of NHL playoffs. The Oilers lead the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal 2-1 with Game 4 Tuesday in Edmonton.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
