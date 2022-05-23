Battle of Alberta wedding edition: Duelling fans celebrate nuptials overlooking Oilers watch party

Send this page to someone via email

It all came together by chance, but an Alberta couple who are die-hard hockey fans happened to find themselves celebrating their nuptials Sunday night while overlooking the Oilers watch party in Ice District Plaza in downtown Edmonton.

Jasin Dhaliwal and his betrothed Manika Chopra-Dhaliwal have had their wedding plans in place for months. In January, when they chose the reception location at a hotel in Ice District, they had no idea the Edmonton Oilers or the Calgary Flames would be in the playoffs, let alone facing off in the second round in an epic Battle of Alberta.

“Unreal. I think it’s just so exciting that it’s in Edmonton, it’s in the location of our reception and it’s just the epitome of our relationship,” bride Chopra-Dhaliwal said.

“We’re so excited. I love the energy here and we have people from Calgary and Edmonton coming to our reception. So it’s just the talk of the reception. It’s very unique.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Evander Kane nets hat trick as Edmonton Oilers win Game 3 against Calgary Flames

The couple and some of their guests could be seen cheering for their respective teams Sunday night on a balcony overlooking the Moss Pit, where thousands of hockey fans were celebrating and watching Game 3 of the Battle of Alberta series.

“We had this planned since January so we had no idea it would end up on the same day,” Dhaliwal said. “We found out right after Game 7 (of the first round) when Calgary moved on… We were shocked. We didn’t know what to think. It was more excitement than anything.

“We were thinking the probability of this happening was zero. There’s no chance. We weren’t sure if the Oilers were going to make the playoffs (back in January), let alone meet each other in the second round. It’s honestly just pure luck.”

View image in full screen Guests at Jasin Dhaliwal and Manika Chopra-Dhaliwal’s wedding cheer on their respective teams as the Battle of Alberta played in Ice District Plaza Sunday, May 22, 2022. Global News

Perhaps the most interesting part of this unintended but very welcomed circumstance is that the groom is an Oilers fan and the bride is a Flames fan.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve been going through this for five years now so we’re kind of used to it,” Dhaliwal told Global News as Game 3 was underway at Rogers Place Sunday night.

“We realize that if our relationship survives this, I think we’re good forever.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We realize that if our relationship survives this, I think we're good forever."

And it just so happens that the bride chose to wear a black and red dress — very fitting for the occasion.

“I’m glad I wore red and black,” she said with a laugh. “I chose red and black last year so I love that that worked out.”

Read more: Divided households ready for Battle of Alberta playoff series

While the outcome of the game wasn’t known when the couple spoke to Global News, they were anticipating an epic reception party, particularly if the Edmonton Oilers came out on top.

“I think it’s going to take the party to the next level tonight. That’s what we’re expecting … just with the energy in downtown right now,” Dhaliwal said.

“We’re going to remember this forever,” Chopra-Dhaliwal added.

The Oilers ended up winning the game 4-1. Game 4 goes Tuesday night in Edmonton. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

1:35 Battle of Alberta divides families with diehard Flames, Oilers fans Battle of Alberta divides families with diehard Flames, Oilers fans