Brampton man in hospital after serious daytime stabbing: police

A man in his 50s has been rushed to hospital after a stabbing in Brampton.
In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they responded to an incident in the area of Glidden Road and Kennedy Road around 12:59 p.m. Monday, southeast of downtown Brampton.
Police said a man was found suffering from possible stab wounds and another man was taken into custody. The force warned the public to avoid the area.
Trending Stories
Peel paramedics told Global News that a man in his 50s was transported to a local trauma centre with serious, life-threatening injuries.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments