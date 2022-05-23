Brampton man in hospital after serious daytime stabbing: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 50s has been rushed to hospital after a stabbing in Brampton.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they responded to an incident in the area of Glidden Road and Kennedy Road around 12:59 p.m. Monday, southeast of downtown Brampton.

Police said a man was found suffering from possible stab wounds and another man was taken into custody. The force warned the public to avoid the area.

Peel paramedics told Global News that a man in his 50s was transported to a local trauma centre with serious, life-threatening injuries.

STABBING:

– Glidden Rd/Kennedy Rd in #Brampton

– Male victim suffering from possible stab wound

– Male suspect in custody

– Victim transported to trauma centre

– Unknown if life threatening

– Please avoid area

– C/R at 12:59 p.m.

– PR22-0172475 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) May 23, 2022

