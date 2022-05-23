Menu

Crime

Brampton man in hospital after serious daytime stabbing: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 23, 2022 2:10 pm
RELATED: One person has been taken to hospital following a stabbing on a bus in Thornhill, Ont. And police say two suspects are still at large. Morganne Campbell has more in this report. – May 9, 2022

A man in his 50s has been rushed to hospital after a stabbing in Brampton.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they responded to an incident in the area of Glidden Road and Kennedy Road around 12:59 p.m. Monday, southeast of downtown Brampton.

Police said a man was found suffering from possible stab wounds and another man was taken into custody. The force warned the public to avoid the area.

Peel paramedics told Global News that a man in his 50s was transported to a local trauma centre with serious, life-threatening injuries.

