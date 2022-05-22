Jif peanut butter products recalled in Canada due to salmonella risk

Send this page to someone via email

Some products of peanut butter have been recalled in Canada because of possible salmonella contamination.

American manufacturer J. M. Smucker Co. announced a voluntary safety recall on Saturday of 11 types of Jif products sold in Canada, including creamy, light, crunchy and dark roast creamy peanut butter.

The company, which is issuing the recall in cooperation with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, said jars with lot codes ranging from 1274425 to 2140425 should be disposed of immediately.

The Canadian recall comes after a salmonella outbreak linked to Jif peanut butter resulted in 14 people falling ill, with two hospitalizations, in the United States.

The U.S. salmonella cases were reported in 12 states, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

Four of five sick people reported eating different types of Jif brand peanut butter before getting sick, the CDC said. So far, no illnesses have been reported in Canada.

The U.S. recall issued Friday includes roughly 50 Jif peanut butter products.

J. M. Smucker Co. said it was coordinating a thorough investigation into the matter in collaboration with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to determine appropriate steps.

“We apologize for the concern this will create. Please know our number one priority is to deliver safe, quality products to our consumers,” the company said on its website.

Symptoms of salmonella include fever, bloody diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, according to the FDA.

In rare cases, salmonella bacterial infection can also cause more severe illnesses, such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

The CDC is recommending washing surfaces and containers that may have touched the recalled peanut butter using hot, soapy water.

Consumers who would like to report adverse reactions or who have questions are encouraged to contact Jif.

Last month, several poppy seed products were also recalled in Canada due to possible salmonella contamination.

Fears of salmonella also pulled over 20 Kinder brand chocolate products from store shelves across Canada in April.

— with files from The Canadian Press