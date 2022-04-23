Menu

Canada

Several poppy seeds recalled in Canada due to salmonella contamination risk

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted April 23, 2022 1:03 pm
Blue poppy seeds, pouring from wooden shovel. View image in full screen
Blue poppy seeds, pouring from wooden shovel. Westend61/Getty Images

Several poppy seeds have been recalled in Canada due to possible salmonella contamination.

The affected products were sold between March 2020 and April 2022 at different locations in Ontario and Saskatchewan.

The recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency on Friday.

Read more: More Kinder chocolate recalled in Canada for possible salmonella contamination

“There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products,” the agency said in a statement.

The recalled products belonged to the following brands: Grain Process Enterprises Ltd., Johnvince Foods, Healthy Planet and Natural Food Pantry.

The CFIA said it is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

It advised Canadians to not consume the listed products and if purchased, to throw them out or return to the store.

Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick, according to CFIA.

Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are at greater risk of serious infection and sometimes death.

Symptoms of salmonella contamination include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

It could also result in long-term complications, such as severe arthritis.

