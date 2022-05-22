Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

What’s open and closed on Victoria Day Monday in Montreal

By Staff Global News
Posted May 22, 2022 6:43 pm
Click to play video: 'New ‘Femmes’ exhibition in Montreal mixes fashion, flowers, and remarkable women' New ‘Femmes’ exhibition in Montreal mixes fashion, flowers, and remarkable women
WATCH: New ‘Femmes’ exhibition in Montreal mixes fashion, flowers, and remarkable women

Here is your guide for what’s open and closed in Montreal for the Victoria Day long weekend holiday on Monday, May 23.

What’s open:

  • Montreal’s two largest public markets: Jean-Talon (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Atwater (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
  • Most shopping malls and retail stores
  • Movie theatres
  • The Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ liquor stores)
  • The Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC cannabis stores)
  • The Biodome
  • The Botanical Garden
  • The Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium, the Insectarium and Biosphere
  • Ecocentres
  • Most pharmacies
  • Some restaurants, call or check their website
  • Some grocery stores, call or check their website
Trending Stories

What’s closed:

  • Banks
  • Canada Post
  • Municipal, federal and provincial government offices
  • Revenue Quebec
  • Municipal courts
  • Many gyms, arenas, swimming pools, public libraries
  • Some restaurants, call or check their website

Public Transit

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) services will operate on its holiday schedule. The Société de transport de Laval and the Réseau de transport de Longueuil will both run on their Saturday schedule.

Story continues below advertisement

Exo commuter trains will run on a Sunday schedule.

Parking meters and restrictions will remain unchanged.

For garbage, recycling and compost pickup, check your municipal website.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal tagTransit tagCanada Post tagSTM tagClosed tagVictoria Day tagGyms tagBanks tagOpen tagTheatres tagPost Office tagMonday tagMay 23 tagwhat's open - what's closed tagmarktet tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers