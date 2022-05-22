What’s open and closed on Victoria Day Monday in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Here is your guide for what’s open and closed in Montreal for the Victoria Day long weekend holiday on Monday, May 23.

What’s open:

Montreal’s two largest public markets: Jean-Talon (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Atwater (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Most shopping malls and retail stores

Movie theatres

The Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ liquor stores)

The Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC cannabis stores)

The Biodome

The Botanical Garden

The Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium, the Insectarium and Biosphere

Ecocentres

Most pharmacies

Some restaurants, call or check their website

Some grocery stores, call or check their website

What’s closed:

Banks

Canada Post

Municipal, federal and provincial government offices

Revenue Quebec

Municipal courts

Many gyms, arenas, swimming pools, public libraries

Some restaurants, call or check their website

Public Transit

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) services will operate on its holiday schedule. The Société de transport de Laval and the Réseau de transport de Longueuil will both run on their Saturday schedule.

Story continues below advertisement

Exo commuter trains will run on a Sunday schedule.

Parking meters and restrictions will remain unchanged.

For garbage, recycling and compost pickup, check your municipal website.