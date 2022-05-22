What’s open and closed on Victoria Day Monday in Montreal

Here is your guide for what’s open and closed in Montreal for the Victoria Day long weekend holiday on Monday, May 23.
What’s open:
- Montreal’s two largest public markets: Jean-Talon (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Atwater (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Most shopping malls and retail stores
- Movie theatres
- The Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ liquor stores)
- The Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC cannabis stores)
- The Biodome
- The Botanical Garden
- The Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium, the Insectarium and Biosphere
- Ecocentres
- Most pharmacies
- Some restaurants, call or check their website
- Some grocery stores, call or check their website
What’s closed:
- Banks
- Canada Post
- Municipal, federal and provincial government offices
- Revenue Quebec
- Municipal courts
- Many gyms, arenas, swimming pools, public libraries
- Some restaurants, call or check their website
Public Transit
The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) services will operate on its holiday schedule. The Société de transport de Laval and the Réseau de transport de Longueuil will both run on their Saturday schedule.
Exo commuter trains will run on a Sunday schedule.
Parking meters and restrictions will remain unchanged.
For garbage, recycling and compost pickup, check your municipal website.
