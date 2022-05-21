Toronto probing 1st suspected case of monkeypox

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto is investigating its first suspected case of Monkeypox.

An adult male in his 40s with recent contact with a person who travelled to Montreal is being investigated, according to the city’s public health department.

In a news release on Saturday afternoon, the department stated that although “the risk of infection to the general public is low, those who visited an event at the Axis Club at 772 College St. on May 14 and Woody’s bar, located at 476 Church St., on May 13 and 14 may have been exposed.”

Monkeypox is a rare zoonotic infectious disease that can be transmitted from close contact with an infected individual through bodily fluids, sores or lesions on skin and/or respiratory droplets.

5:08 What is monkeypox and how is it transmitted? What is monkeypox and how is it transmitted?

Sharing clothing, bedding or common items that have been contaminated with the infected person’s fluids or sores can also spread the virus, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC).

As of Friday, five cases have been confirmed and roughly two dozen others are under investigation, mainly in Quebec, PHAC said.

— With files from Saba Aziz