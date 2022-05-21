Menu

Health

Toronto probing 1st suspected case of monkeypox

By Irelyne Lavery Global News
Posted May 21, 2022 6:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Scientists trying to identify origins of Monkeypox cases detected in Canada' Scientists trying to identify origins of Monkeypox cases detected in Canada
Recent cases of the monkeypox have researchers in Canada and elsewhere in the world trying to figure out just how widespread the virus is. Just under a "couple dozen of people" are under investigation for monkeypox in Canada after the country confirmed its first cases this week, said Canada's chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam. Jamie Muraucher reports on the country’s top doctors’ current assessment of the situation

Toronto is investigating its first suspected case of Monkeypox.

An adult male in his 40s with recent contact with a person who travelled to Montreal is being investigated, according to the city’s public health department.

Read more: Monkeypox: Here are the treatments and what to do when infected

In a news release on Saturday afternoon, the department stated that although “the risk of infection to the general public is low, those who visited an event at the Axis Club at 772 College St. on May 14 and Woody’s bar, located at 476 Church St., on May 13 and 14 may have been exposed.”

Monkeypox is a rare zoonotic infectious disease that can be transmitted from close contact with an infected individual through bodily fluids, sores or lesions on skin and/or respiratory droplets.

Click to play video: 'What is monkeypox and how is it transmitted?' What is monkeypox and how is it transmitted?
What is monkeypox and how is it transmitted?

Sharing clothing, bedding or common items that have been contaminated with the infected person’s fluids or sores can also spread the virus, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC).

As of Friday, five cases have been confirmed and roughly two dozen others are under investigation, mainly in Quebec, PHAC said.

More to come…

— With files from Saba Aziz

