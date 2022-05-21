Kingston, Ont., high school soccer champions crowned

Send this page to someone via email

The Kingston-area high school senior soccer championship games were played at George Richardson Memorial Stadium Friday.

In the senior girls KASSAA championship game, it came right down to the wire between Regiopolis-Notre Dame Catholic High School and Lasalle Secondary School.

The teams traded goals in regulation but ended it in a tie.

Both teams battled through two 15-minute extra frames but neither side was able to break through to end it.

The game then went into penalty kicks and took all five rounds and then some to solve it.

Regi’s Ava Handley scored the third and deciding penalty kick to seal the 3-2 penalty kicks win for her team.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was just trying to be calm, relaxed, because we can’t really do anything after the 20 minutes,” said Handley of her late-game heroics.

“It was so exciting. We did it two days ago in our semi-final, so, I think we all had the belief that we could win, you know, we’re calm under pressure. Every single one of our players delivered and we got the win,” said team captain and Queen’s University soccer commit Lily Goss.

On the boys side it was a matchup between Frontenac Secondary School and Holy Cross Secondary School.

Both teams came out firing early on but it was Frontenac who broke the deadlock.

Soon after, the Falcons took over, scoring two more quick goals to end the first half.

That would prove to be enough as Frontenac held on to win 3-0.

“We felt really awesome. We put in the work, we knew that if we worked hard and came with intensity we could’ve definitely secured the bag and we did it today,” said co-captain Michael Eshun.

“Just team effort — team effort all year, really. We’ve been playing. Ever since the first game, we got better and better and it all came down to this and now we won,” added Carson Fraser, who chipped in two goals in the effort.

Story continues below advertisement

Though only two teams took home the championships, it was a day that many of the players will remember forever.