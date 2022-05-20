Edmonton police lay murder charges in 2 Chinatown deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Murder charges have been laid after two men in their 60s were killed at businesses in central Edmonton’s Chinatown area this week.

Police initially responded to one attack Wednesday afternoon at an auto body shop near 106 Avenue and 98 Street, before quickly discovering another man had also been hurt a block away.

Anthony Hai, the owner of Albert’s Auto Body, said his employee Hung Trang, 64, had been with him from the start of his 33-year business.

Hai told Global News a stranger came into the shop and was asked to leave. But then, Hai realized his employee had already been hurt in the corner of the building and other workers had called 911.

Trang was taken to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition but he died Thursday.

On Friday, Edmonton police said an autopsy determined he died of blunt force injuries to the head and neck and the manner of death is homicide.

A 36-year-old suspect was arrested after witnesses told police what had happened. Hai said a security team he employs confronted the suspect and held him until police arrived.

While investigating the attack at the auto body shop attack, police were made aware of another incident a block south, at 105 Avenue and 98 Street.

When officers got there, another injured man was found. EMS responded and the 61-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His autopsy is scheduled to take place after the long weekend, on Tuesday, May 24.

Police said Justin Bone, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder and robbery in relation to Trang’s death. Bone is also charged with a another count of second-degree murder in the death of the 61-year-old man.

Bone was not known to either of the victims, police said, adding investigators are not looking for any additional suspects.

The deaths among a rash of violent crimes in central Edmonton this week.

Between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee said there the two deaths in Chinatown, a brazen shooting outside a pub near Jasper Avenue, a pedestrian collision and a stabbing at the Bay-Enterprise LRT station, in addition to other lesser crimes and calls officers responded to.

Police are now pulling resources from other areas of the city in order to crack down on the downtown violence.

