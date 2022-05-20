Surrey RCMP officers called when tensions rise outside Service Canada passport office

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP confirm officers were called to the Service Canada passport office Friday after tensions reached a boiling point.

Dozens of people have been lining up outside the office, some for days, even sleeping overnight on the promise that priority service would be given to those who are travelling in the next 24 to 48 hours.

However, security outside the office told them no walk-ins would be accepted on Friday and a group made their way inside the Central City Mall to get answers.

Avang Najarli, who waited in line for two nights outside the office and finally secure an appointment Thursday, was back at the office on Friday.

She said the issues began when mall security called the police to move the line outside.

“The police listened to what we had to say,” she said, “and then they said they were going inside to speak to a manager to see what they could do or get some information to help us.”

Najarli said the crowd became vocal and upset when the officers came back outside the office and told the line that the passport office was not going to be able to take any appointments or walk-ins for the next four days.

“Everyone started yelling, everyone started asking questions,” she said. “And then the passport office security came back outside asking us to ‘leave the property right now’ and go form a line back outside. As soon as we told them ‘no, the police said we can line up out there,’ three tickets showed up and three people were let in.”

In a Tuesday news release, Service Canada said it is experiencing an “unprecedented volume of applications” for which processing has been delayed by in-person capacity limits set during the pandemic.

Federal passport service standards are 10 business days for processing if applying in person at a Service Canada Centre Passport Services office, and 20 days if applying at a Service Canada Centre or by mail.

While processing times are longer than before the pandemic, Service Canada said 98 per cent of Canadians who apply in person at a specialized passport office receive their passports in less than 10 business days.