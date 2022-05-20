London, Ont. police seize multiple guns and firearms

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A London, Ont., man faces multiple gun-related charges after the London Police guns and gangs section recovered multiple firearms Thursday.

Police seized five different firearms, including a Harrington and Richardson revolver, Boito Hiker 20-gauge shotgun and an SKS semi-automatic rifle.

Various types of ammunition and brass knuckles were also seized.

Brian David Calvert, 60, of London, has been charged with two counts of carelessly using, handling and storing a firearm.

He also faces two counts of possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate among other charges.

Calvert is expected to appear in London court on July 4, 2022, concerning the charges.

Story continues below advertisement

3:25 U.S. ‘straw purchases’ supplying crime guns to Canada U.S. ‘straw purchases’ supplying crime guns to Canada