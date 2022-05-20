Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London, Ont. police seize multiple guns and firearms

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted May 20, 2022 5:47 pm
Guns and ammunition seized by London police on May, 19, 2022. View image in full screen
Guns and ammunition seized by London police on May, 19, 2022. Supplied by London Police

A London, Ont., man faces multiple gun-related charges after the London Police guns and gangs section recovered multiple firearms Thursday.

Police seized five different firearms, including a Harrington and Richardson revolver, Boito Hiker 20-gauge shotgun and an SKS semi-automatic rifle.

Various types of ammunition and brass knuckles were also seized.

Read more: London, Ont. police launch review after woman describes violent arrest in TikTok video

Brian David Calvert, 60, of London, has been charged with two counts of carelessly using, handling and storing a firearm.

Trending Stories

He also faces two counts of possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate among other charges.

Calvert is expected to appear in London court on July 4, 2022, concerning the charges.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'U.S. ‘straw purchases’ supplying crime guns to Canada' U.S. ‘straw purchases’ supplying crime guns to Canada
U.S. ‘straw purchases’ supplying crime guns to Canada
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ldnont tagGuns taglps tagGuns Seized tagLondon Police Servince tagguns in London tagLondon Ontario guns tagLondon Police guns and gangs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers