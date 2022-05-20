May long weekend brings snow instead of sun in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Considered the official kick-off to summer, many people hope the May long weekend will be a sunny, fun time for outdoor activities.

However, a couple of areas of Saskatchewan have already been seeing snow and rain, calling into question people’s plans for the Victoria Day weekend.

Some people Global News spoke to said they were considering cancelling their plans and staying indoors instead.

Saskatoon and Regina both saw snow Friday throughout the day and colder temperatures getting down to -1 C.

Some grocery-store-goers said they were either going to party inside or put their motorbikes back in the garage.

The May long weekend is also known to many green thumbs as a big weekend for gardening. That’s because it is usually the time when the risk of frost, which would harm new plants, has passed. That is not the case this year.

Owner of Dutch Growers, Jill Van Duyvendyk, said new gardeners may not know their plants are not ready to be in the ground, or be prepared to cover them.

“(The plants) might not be used to these temperatures … and if we get some hard frost you will be starting all over again.”

Even though the colder weather can be harmful to Maylong parties and plants, meteorologist Peter Quinlan said there is no need to worry because better days are on the way.

“Conditions will be getting much nicer over the long weekend. Increasing sunshine and increasing temperatures pushing all the way up to the high teens by Victoria Day.”