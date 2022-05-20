10 things to watch at Saskatchewan Roughriders training camp

Send this page to someone via email

With the Saskatchewan Roughriders kicking off 2022 training camp at Griffiths Stadium in Saskatoon, here are 10 storylines and positional battles to watch.

Deep ball connection

How is Cody Fajardo gelling with his receivers? Last year, the team had issues with the deep ball. The Riders connected on only 12 passes over 30 yards, which ranked second last in the CFL. Many blamed it on rust due to the cancelled 2020 season and shortened 2021 camp. Now with a (basically) full training camp this year, can Fajardo find his deep touch with his receivers like Duke Williams and Shaq Evans?

Backup QB

After taking over from Isaac Harker as the backup quarterback in the playoffs, Mason Fine is in line to handle the No. 2 role again this season. But could strong camps from Troy Williams, who spent the last two years in Edmonton, or CFL rookie Jake Dolegala push Fine for the second spot?

Running Back

With the departure of William Powell, the starting running back spot is up for grabs this year in Saskatchewan. Jamal Morrow, who made his mark in the return game last season, is the likely candidate after backing up Powell in 2021, but the Riders also have a few new faces who could emerge including free agent signing Shaq Cooper.

Offensive Line

After somewhat of a revolving door at both left and right tackle last season, the Riders will want clarity when it comes to their outside offensive line spots. If Terran Vaughn can stay healthy after missing all of 2021 with a shoulder injury, he will have the lead on one spot. Free agent signings Na’Tay Rodgers and Jamal Campbell are two other candidates to fill the other open spot, alongside returning interior lineman Logan Ferland, Dan Clark and Evan Johnson

Canadian Receiver

Kian Schaffer-Baker will be one starting Canadian receiver, but who will be the other one? Justin McInnis has a chance to step up after the departure of Brayden Lenius, but he will be challenged by others like Mitch Picton, Jake Harty, Wesley Lewis and 2022 draft pick Samuel Emilus.

American Receiver

This is another position of strength for the Riders with Duke Williams and Shaq Evans returning. However Kyran Moore will likely miss the first few weeks after knee surgery, opening the door for a guy like Paul McRoberts, or any of the other free agent signings who can impress in camp.

Defensive End

After spending 2021 in Toronto, Charleston Hughes is back in Saskatchewan looking to reclaim his spot among the CFL sack leaders. At 38 years old, how much is left in the tank? On the other end, last year’s sack champion A.C. Leonard should have another monster year and will only benefit from the addition of Hughes. With no Jonathan Woodard either this season, players like Pete Robertson and Keion Adams will get extra opportunities to rotate in.

Defensive Tackle

With Micah Johnson and Makana Henry no longer with the Riders, there are two starting spots up for grabs on the interior defensive line. With a strong camp last year, Garrett Marino basically made it impossible for the team to leave him off the roster, but he had an up-and-down year with injuries last season. Expect Marino to claim one of those starting spots alongside Canadian Charbel Dabire, unless the Riders choose to start two Americans.

Linebackers

A position of strength for the Riders with two free agent signings in Derrick Moncrief and Darnell Sankey. Plus they will have a healthy Larry Dean returns after missing all of 2021 with a torn Achilles. Add the team’s Most Outstanding Canadian Micah Teitz into the mix and the Riders have good problem with too much talent. But how do they utilize it?

Defensive Backs

We know what Nick Marshall can do on the corner and a healthy Mike Edem at safety, but can Damon Webb and Jeremy Clark secure their starting spots after being thrust into starting spots due to injuries midway through last year? Plus, with Ed Gainey and Loucheiz Purifoy out of the picture, there are still two other open spots in the Riders backfield. Which Americans will emerge out of camp, or do the Riders have plans for 2021 first-round draft pick Nelson Lokombo, who missed all off 2021 with a torn Achilles?

Roughriders training camp runs from May 19th to the second pre-season game on June 3rd.

