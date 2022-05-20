RCMP caution drivers after rescuing stranded man from flooded road

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are cautioning drivers to respect road barricades after saving a man who was trapped in his vehicle as it took on water on Thursday morning.

Officers say the 21-year-old man called for help while driving just north of St. Adolphe at 8:15 a.m.

The man told police the water was spilling into his car — reaching his steering wheel — and he couldn’t escape through the doors or windows.

St-Pierre-Jolys officers along with the local fire department arrived on scene and safely rescued the driver.

Story continues below advertisement

“We all know that there is overland flooding throughout areas of our province and that this flooding has resulted in a number of road closures,” said Cpl. Julie Courchaine of the Manitoba RCMP. “The barricades are in place to keep everyone safe. No one should ever try to bypass them under any circumstance.”

The 21-year-old has been fined $237 for ignoring the barricades.

0:41 RCMP Reminds Motorists To Drive Safe RCMP Reminds Motorists To Drive Safe