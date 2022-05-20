Menu

Crime

RCMP caution drivers after rescuing stranded man from flooded road

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted May 20, 2022 4:08 pm
Car submerged just north of St. Adolphe in the RM of Ritchot. View image in full screen
Car submerged just north of St. Adolphe in the RM of Ritchot. Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are cautioning drivers to respect road barricades after saving a man who was trapped in his vehicle as it took on water on Thursday morning.

Officers say the 21-year-old man called for help while driving just north of St. Adolphe at 8:15 a.m.

Read more: ‘You have to have a boat’ — Flood battles continue throughout Manitoba and across U.S. border

The man told police the water was spilling into his car — reaching his steering wheel — and he couldn’t escape through the doors or windows.

St-Pierre-Jolys officers along with the local fire department arrived on scene and safely rescued the driver.

Read more: Flooding in Manitoba’s Whiteshell cutting off access for cottagers, residents

“We all know that there is overland flooding throughout areas of our province and that this flooding has resulted in a number of road closures,” said Cpl. Julie Courchaine of the Manitoba RCMP. “The barricades are in place to keep everyone safe. No one should ever try to bypass them under any circumstance.”

The 21-year-old has been fined $237 for ignoring the barricades.

Click to play video: 'RCMP Reminds Motorists To Drive Safe' RCMP Reminds Motorists To Drive Safe
RCMP Reminds Motorists To Drive Safe
